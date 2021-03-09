Share review of ‘red list’ travel countries, Matheson tells UK Government

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland’s Transport Secretary has criticised the UK Government for withholding a review into the “red list” of countries whose travellers are required to quarantine in hotels.

All international passengers arriving at Scottish airports must enter the hotel quarantine system unless exempt, whereas the UK Government only requires this of those coming from countries on the list – most of which are in South America and Africa.

A review of the countries on the list was recently reviewed but the UK Government has been accused of refusing to share the findings with the devolved nations.

Giving evidence to Holyrood’s Health Committee, Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Joint Biosecurity Centre has already carried out a review of the existing countries and submitted a report to the UK Government on their review of the red list countries.

“However, to date, the UK Government have withheld that report from us.

“I’ve made representation to the UK Government on this matter, and I know colleagues from the other devolved nations made representations to the UK Government on this matter.”

Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Matheson said he was “continuing to press for that advice to be provided” and added: “There is a need for that to be addressed urgently.

“I made representations to the UK Government at the Covid-19 meeting just last week asking for that advice to be made available to us.

“But to date, it’s still not being provided.”

Travellers who have been to, or passed through, any of the 33 countries are deemed to be the highest risk because of possible new variants.

A passenger is escorted to a hotel to begin quarantine after returning to the UK from a ‘red list’ country (Jonathan Brady/PA)

UK residents and Irish nationals arriving in England from red list countries will have to quarantine in hotels selected by the government at a cost of £1,750, with every additional adult, or child over 12, costing £650. Children aged five to 12 cost £325.

But in Scotland, all passengers on flights from overseas, except for Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands, must isolate in one of the hotels.

A loophole means that travellers who have not come via a red list country can travel via the common travel area and are then allowed to self isolate for 10 days.