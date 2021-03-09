More detail needed on climate change strategy, Government told

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Scottish Government needs to address the “credibility and achievability” of its updated climate change plan with more details about how emissions will be reduced, the Environment Committee’s convener has said.

Opening the debate about updating Scotland’s Climate Change Plan, Gillian Martin said the committee welcomed the ambitions of the strategy but expressed concern that detail was “lacking” in some areas.

Government minister Ben Macpherson, speaking in place of Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham, who is unwell, said the plan “provides a credible pathway” to meeting Scotland’s emissions targets.

Current targets are for a reduction in Scotland’s emissions of all greenhouse gases to net-zero by 2045 at the latest, with interim targets for reductions of at least 56% by 2020, 75% by 2030, 90% by 2040.

On behalf of the Environment Committee, Ms Martin said there were “critical improvements needed to turn it into a truly credible and ambitious blueprint for Scotland’s future”.

She said: “Today represents an important opportunity to reflect upon the strengths of the updated plan and to highlight the critical improvements needed to turn it into a truly credible and ambitious blueprint for Scotland’s future.

“There is a significant level of support for the scale of the proposed emissions reductions and the overall ambition set out in the updated plan.

“However, we heard that detail on how to reach that ambition was lacking and concerns were raised over the credibility and achievability of the plan as set out.”

She added: “While the level of ambition in the plan is welcomed, major action and transformational change across all sectors and all parts of society is now urgently required to reflect the nature of the climate emergency and to capture the immediate opportunities to progress a green recovery.

“We need to tackle the implementation gap, where solutions have already been identified but not applied, and we must capture and lock in positive behaviours, and to build resilience through valuing nature more.”

The committee has also recommended the Government give “greater clarity” on the timescales for policies and commitments set out in the plan to reflect the “urgent nature of the climate emergency”.

Mr Macpherson replied: “The plan we’re considering today – the plan update – sets an ambitious path to meet Scotland’s targets up to 2032, including 100 new policies in line with the requirements of Section 36 of the Climate Change Act.”

He argued that the strategy was “backed up by record levels of funding”, with £1.9 billion announced in the budget that included £165 million for a low carbon fund, £14 million for a green jobs fund, £25 million for bus infrastructure on Scotland’s roads and £15 million for zero-emission buses.

Mr Macpherson added: “We are confident that the plan update provides a credible pathway to meeting our targets.

“It sends out a clear statement of intent, providing greater certainty for all parts of society to contribute further to mitigating climate change.”

Speaking for the Rural Economy Committee, convener Edward Mountain raised questions about the likelihood of hitting transport emissions targets and cutting the distances travelled by cars by 20% by 2030.

He added: “The objective of reducing transport emissions by 41% between 2020 and (2032) is certainly ambitious, particularly since these have not fallen over the last decade.

“Indeed, many stakeholders expressed doubt this objective was achievable.

“To address these concerns the committee has called on the Scottish Government to introduce enhanced monitoring, increased interim targets, and much greater clarity regarding the alignment of specific transport policy measures with the timescale for achieving the reduction in transport admissions.”