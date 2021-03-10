Beach reopens after suspected ordnance dealt with

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A beach has reopened after a bomb disposal team dealt with suspected ordnance.

Seamill beach in Ayrshire was closed after a member of the public spotted a cylindrical object on the beach at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The Coastguard said an Army bomb disposal team from Edinburgh went to the scene and carried out a controlled explosion on the object later in the day.

The beach is now open again.