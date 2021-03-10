Businesses given more than £500m in Covid support since November

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than £500 million has been given out by the Scottish Government in business support since November, figures show.

The strategic framework business fund, put in place after the levels system of restrictions was instituted in Scotland and forced some companies to close their doors, and the hospitality, retail and leisure top-up fund had both provided funding of more than £200 million to struggling businesses by the end of February.

The business fund has paid out £213,901,327 to 43,218 premises, 89% of which went to small or medium businesses in the form of monthly instalments of up to £3,000.

About 90% of the funding was paid to businesses forced to close, while 10% went to those who saw some restrictions on their working due to coronavirus measures.

A further £218,062,700 has been paid to businesses under the top-up scheme, designed to give an extra boost to retail, hospitality and leisure companies closed when Scotland returned to lockdown on Boxing Day.

The Finance Secretary said the Scottish Government has ‘done everything in our power’ to protect businesses during the pandemic (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

It is estimated that 92% of all companies eligible for the payments have been reached.

Another three funds, covering businesses in the islands, taxi drivers and a discretionary payment made by local authority has cost the Scottish Government £41.8 million, taking the total to £473,783,027.

Early management figures of nine other sectoral funds, including the wedding sector support fund (£25.8 million), Scotland pivotal event business fund (£8.3 million) and culture collective fund (£5.9 million) took the total figure to more than £533 million as of March 5.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the Scottish Government has “done everything in our power” to support business during the pandemic.

“We want as many businesses as possible to benefit from the funding we have made available and I have confirmed that the strategic framework business fund will continue to support eligible companies into the next financial year,” she added.

“The recent Scottish Budget also provided certainty and stability to businesses by extending 100% non-domestic rates relief for retail, hospitality, leisure and aviation businesses for the whole of next financial year. This is more generous than the equivalent reliefs available in other UK nations.

“I will set out more detail on future business and sector support later this month.”