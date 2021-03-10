NHS Lanarkshire delays non-urgent procedures again

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

NHS Lanarkshire has delayed the reintroduction of non-urgent elective procedures due to continuing high numbers in intensive care.

The health board moved to temporarily postpone all operations of this type in January, as well as some outpatient appointments.

Patients numbers being treated in Lanarkshire hospitals with Covid-19 have now dropped to 102 as of Tuesday, falling from a high of around 350 during the second half of January.

However, coronavirus ICU numbers remain high, peaking at 25 in late January and currently sitting at 10.

Judith Park, NHS Lanarkshire director of acute services, said: “The number of Covid-19 patients in our hospitals is falling.

“However, ICU numbers remain stubbornly high for both Covid and non-Covid patients and there is still continued pressure on our resources.

“There are challenges to overcome before we are able to reintroduce non-urgent outpatient appointments and planned procedures but we will continue to review this on a weekly basis.”

Dr Rory Mackenzie, University Hospital Monklands chief of medical services, added: “One of the reasons ICU numbers aren’t falling as quickly as overall hospital numbers is because of a lag with the numbers due to patients spending a substantial amount of time in ICU.

“The length of stay is far greater than pre-Covid levels so beds are occupied for longer. As numbers fall, patients will still need to come to ICU.

“One of our patients recently spent 67 days in ICU – 61 of them on a ventilator – at University Hospital Hairmyres.”

A total of 25 intensive care beds are now occupied when non-Covid patients are included, with 21 of these at level three, who require advanced respiratory support and monitoring.

A number of clinically urgent and priority procedures were not affected by the postponements.