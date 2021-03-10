Teenager charged after four hurt as car being pursued by police crashes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenager has been arrested after a police pursuit which left four injured.

Officers are said to have signalled an orange Vauxhall Corsa to stop on Edinburgh Road in Perth.

The vehicle was pursued when it failed to pull over and was later involved in a crash on the A90 near St Madoes.

Four occupants of the car were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the incident.

They included two girls, both aged 14, whose injuries were described as serious, as well as two boys, aged 16 and 14, who were treated for minor injuries.

Police Scotland have confirmed a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He was expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday.