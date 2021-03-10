Elimination the ‘only sensible strategy’ for dealing with Covid, says Sturgeon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s coronavirus elimination strategy is the “only sensible strategy” to adopt when dealing with the virus, Nicola Sturgeon has insisted.

The First Minister spoke out as the country’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Gregor Smith, warned MSPs that it would likely not be possible to completely eradicate Covid-19.

Dr Smith said: “What we mean by eliminate is not to eradicate the virus, it’s my view that we won’t eradicate coronavirus.

“But what we can do, particularly on a regional basis, and gradually expand that internationally, is that we can drive these numbers down to as low a level as possible, so it has as little impact on communities as is possible.”

His comments came in response to Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie asking how long it would take for coronavirus to be eliminated in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon insisted the only way to prevent the virus from spreading out of control was to strive to drive numbers down as low as possible.

Appearing before Holyrood’s Covid-19 Committee, the First Minister said: “The one thing I have learned is with a virus like this, and I don’t think there is any country that has been successful in doing this, you can’t say, ‘we’re going to let it simmer at this medium level’, like a gently simmering pot.

“Because it won’t behave like that. It will quickly decide it is boss and it will run out of control and start to boil up rather than simmer at the level you had decided your health service will cope with. So we can’t have that kind of approach.”

The First Minister added: “You have to have an approach, in my view, of saying our objective has to be to eliminate.

“Even if you don’t quite achieve elimination, it is the act of trying to get it as low as possible that keeps it under control.

“Because anything else is trying to do what I have just described as impossible, to decide there is a level you can live with and hope the virus cooperates with you, it won’t. It will run out of control.

“So the only sensible strategy for me is to say we need to get to as low as we possible can. I call that elimination.”

She added: “We may not get to the point where we eliminate it absolutely completely, but the act of trying will get us closer than we will if we don’t try and be more likely to allow us to keep it genuinely at levels that don’t overwhelm us.”

Dr Smith added that if numbers could be driven low enough, outbreaks of coronavirus could be dealt with in a similar way to measles outbreaks.

He told MSPs: “Occasionally we still see flare-ups of measles in the UK and across Europe, when case numbers begin to rise again.”

He said while there was still “some key data we are missing in order to say this is a fully plausible model”, the authorities were “getting more and more confident that it is a model that lies open to us”.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said more information was still needed on the impact of vaccination on coronavirus transmission (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Information is still needed on the impact of vaccinations on coronavirus transmission, Dr Smith added, saying: “If they have a high impact on reducing transmission, and we can then vaccinate a significantly high proportion of the population, then what we will begin to see is that population protection that really suppresses the ability of this virus to be able to spread within communities.”

However, he said it was “highly likely” that “regular vaccination updates” would be needed to protect people from coronavirus.

“We still don’t know all the truth about how long the immunity that the vaccination conferred lasts for,” the Chief Medical Officer said.

He also noted that “already we’re seeing a great number of variants of the virus beginning to show themselves”.