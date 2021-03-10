Police administer anti-overdose drug just two hours after completing training

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police officers administered naloxone for first time just two hours after they had completed their training on the spray.

The constables responded to a call in Glasgow’s east end on Tuesday night having participated in a six-month test of carrying and using the intra-nasal spray to reverse an opioid-related drug overdose.

After successfully administering the spray, the man was stabilised before Scottish Ambulance Service clinicians arrived at the scene and took over emergency medical care.

Carrying naloxone is voluntary during the pilot, involving constables, sergeants and inspectors in Glasgow and Falkirk with officers in Dundee to begin training soon, once those involved have completed the training course.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie, Police Scotland’s head of drug strategy, praised the actions of the officers saying he was “very proud” and their “quick thinking… has clearly saved a life which may have otherwise been lost”.

He added: “We have since learned the patient left hospital later that same night and we have highlighted this incident to our community partners who support people living with addiction.

“It is heartening that the vast majority of our officers who have received training have disregarded the misinformation which has been presented about naloxone from some quarters.

“Clearly, operational officers recognise that naloxone is a safe, simple way to help people who may be dying from an overdose and are willing to be involved in a pilot to see how beneficial it is to have police officers carrying it more widely.

“This first administration is an early indication of the potential value that police carrying naloxone could have in helping people who use drugs, as well as their families, friends and communities.

“However, the test of change has only just begun and we will continue to monitor and assess the value over the next six months.

“This will take place with the support of an external team of academics at Edinburgh Napier University who will independently evaluate the entire process.”