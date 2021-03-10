Masked trio threaten mother and children in home during four-figure robbery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of masked men stole a four-figure sum of cash after forcing their way into a Fife home and threatening a mother and her two children.

The incident happened at a house in Peasehill Gait, Rosyth, at about 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Nobody was injured during the robbery and the men fled when a house alarm was activated.

The first man is described as around 30, 5ft 10ins, stocky and wearing dark clothing and gloves.

Another man was in his late 40s, 5ft 10ins, heavy, with blue eyes and ginger facial stubble. He was also wearing dark clothing and gloves.

The third suspect is also described as in his 30s, 6ft, heavy, with blue eyes, blond facial stubble and wearing a grey hooded top.

Detective Inspector Christopher Dow said: “Thankfully no-one was injured during this incident, but it was an absolutely terrifying experience for the family.

“Following a house alarm being activated, the suspects ran from the house but not before they managed to find cash within.

“The crime is likely to have required a degree of planning and it is possible the suspects had been in the area prior to the robbery, checking the address and the family’s movements.

“Peasehill Gait is a residential estate, so a car out of place or seen parked up for some time with people inside might have been spotted by local residents.

“Did you see a vehicle you didn’t recognise in the area between 8-9pm on Tuesday, or in the days leading up to the incident? Did you see men running from a house into a waiting vehicle and drive off at speed around that time?

“We believe the men would have had to drive via Hilton Road to get out of the estate. If you were driving in the area, we would be particularly keen to view any dash-cam footage you may have.”

Anyone with information is asked to approach additional officers in the area or call Glenrothes police station via 101 with reference number 3062 of March 9.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.