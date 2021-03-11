Covid-19 recovery top priority of medical body ahead of election

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Recovery from coronavirus should be a top priority for all political parties, a medical body has said.

In its manifesto, published on Thursday, the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE) called on all political parties to support the creation of a working group to assess the impact of the pandemic on the medical workforce in Scotland.

The working group would have a particular focus on the wellbeing of doctors in Scotland after the extra pressure applied due to Covid-19, amid fears that some may choose to leave the profession due to the additional strain.

A review should also be set up after the end of the pandemic to learn lessons, so the NHS would be able to better handle another pandemic.

There should also be clear public health messages to ensure the public feel safe will accessing care, as well as maintaining mitigation measures in health and care premises and sticking to virtual consultations if possible, the college said in an 18-page document.

RCPE acting president Angela Thomas said: “We think an independent working group is required, because of the pressures healthcare workers are under. The group must examine the serious impact of the pandemic on the health and wellbeing of the medical workforce.

One proposal is for those aged 16-24 in deprived areas to be given free gym memberships (Tim Goode/PA)

“We would call on all political parties to consider including this policy in their election manifestos, and to engage with clinicians about how the Scottish Parliament can help healthcare workers get the support and resources they need, to train, to research, to learn and to continue delivering quality care outcomes for people across Scotland.”

While also pushing for policies to be implemented within the profession, the RCPE has highlighted some changes that can be made to the general health and wellbeing of the public.

These include giving those aged between 16 and 24 and who are from the most deprived areas of the country a free gym membership, the RCPE said, in a bid to improve wellbeing among school leavers.

Action on drugs and alcohol should also be strengthened, the college said, with a review being undertaken to possibly increase the minimum unit price of alcohol, with a separate study looking at the effectiveness of decriminalising some drug use and the opening of safe consumption rooms.