MSPs push auditor general for quicker review of pandemic PPE spending

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

MSPs have urged Scotland’s auditor general to publish assessments of PPE spending faster, with reports currently due several months after equivalent audits in England.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle appeared before a Holyrood committee on Thursday, where he was quizzed about his assessments of pandemic spending.

He said coronavirus had placed unprecedented pressure on public revenue and spending.

MSP Alex Neil asked about his assessment of spending on PPE, referring to a report from the UK Government’s National Audit Office (NAO) which was published at the end of November.

That report found the UK spent £10 billion extra in inflated prices for safety kit due to an “inadequate” stockpile and a surge in global demand early in the pandemic.

Alex Neil asked about a review of PPE spending in Scotland (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Mr Neil asked: “The time scales are the same north and south of the border in terms of the securing of PPE, so why has your office not yet produced an equivalent figure for Scotland?”

Mr Boyle said: “We are in the midst of doing it and we’ll be reporting it as soon as we’re able to.”

He said there would be specific audits on PPE and on NHS National Services Scotland.

Asked by Mr Neil when these would be ready, the auditor general said: “We will be doing that over the course of the spring and into the summer.”

Mr Neil replied: “I don’t find that very satisfactory – the fact that the UK National Audit Office can so quickly come up with a figure.

“And yet the Scottish audit office is going to take something like six, possibly nine, months after the UK office before they give us an equivalent figure.

“Surely you should be moving much faster than that?”

Mr Boyle said he would see if it was possible to “accelerate” their current work.

MSP Graham Simpson asked if indicative numbers could be produced in the next few weeks, noting there was only one more meeting of the committee before the election in May.

The auditor general said: “If we are able to do so, we will, but I wouldn’t want to give a false expectation amongst the committee.”