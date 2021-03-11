Sarwar calls for ‘recovery and catch-up plan’ for cancer patients

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Anas Sarwar has warned that the number of patients waiting more than six weeks for key diagnostic tests including cancer screening has more than doubled since last year.

The new Scottish Labour leader called for a “recovery and catch-up plan” for Scotland’s NHS and asked the First Minister how the Government would find the “missing” 7,000 cancer patients who may not have been diagnosed.

Speaking at FMQs, Mr Sarwar said there were 44,516 people on waiting lists for a key diagnostic test for longer than the Government’s six-week target in December 2020 compared to 17,906 the year before.

He also challenged Nicola Sturgeon over her Government’s failure to meet a cancer treatment target during her entire time as First Minister.

“There are thousands of people who don’t know or don’t suspect that they have cancer who need to be diagnosed, have their treatment started, and therefore improve their chances of survival,” Mr Sawar said, pointing out urgent cancer referrals have dropped by 22%.

He added: “I recognise Covid-19 has placed a huge strain on our NHS; it has put even more pressure on an already overstretched NHS workforce.

“But Covid-19 didn’t create this problem, it has made a bad situation worse.

“This Government hasn’t made the 62-day cancer waiting time [target] since 2012 – that’s nine years.

“Nicola Sturgeon has failed to meet this target for the entire time she has been First Minister.

“Doesn’t that show that we can’t come through Covid-19 and go back to the old argument?

“Instead, we in this parliament should focus on what unites us as a country, rather than what divides us.

“So, shouldn’t the focus of this parliament be a recovery and a catch-up plan for our NHS so that we never again – never again – have to choose between treating a virus or treating cancer?”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was asked at FMQs about cancer diagnostics and waiting times (Jane Barlow/PA)

The First Minister replied: “Before Covid-19, average waits – in terms of the time between diagnosis and treatment starting – are very short in Scotland.

“We have recognised for a long time there is more to do to meet targets and to reduce waiting times further.

“Covid-19 has undoubtedly been a serious difficulty because of the pause in many normal aspects of the NHS that it has necessitated.

“That is why – through investment, through the reforms to how treatments are being delivered and through many of the actions I’ve set out – we’re now focused on getting the NHS back to normal.”

Ms Sturgeon also issued a plea to anyone who has any concerning symptoms to seek medical help and revealed one of her family members had this week “been able to be reassured” after a check-up.

She added: “I think it’s really important to say directly to anybody who has worries about symptoms or changes in their body in any way that’s causing them concern, to contact their local GP now.

“The NHS is open, it is there to help you and nobody should be sitting back worrying about potential cancer symptoms when they can, and should, and are encouraged to come forward.”