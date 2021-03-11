Scottish Government ‘used overkill’ shutting places of worship, court told

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Government has used “overkill” by closing places of worship completely, in part to avoid accusations of discrimination, a court has heard.

Communal worship has been banned under coronavirus legislation, although First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced it will be able to restart from Friday March 26 and the previously proposed limit on congregations of 20 will be increased to 50.

At a virtual hearing of the Court of Session on Thursday, it was argued that all places of worship were targeted for closure as they were a “soft target” and the Scottish Government preferred a blanket ban to avoid claims of discrimination between faiths.

Aidan O’Neill, representing canon Tom White, said: “It should not have come to this.

“How has it come to this position, that in Scotland where the constitutional perspective has always been one of partnership rather than domination of the church, that this Government should think it acceptable to criminalise all forms of public worship?

“It seems it’s because religion isn’t essential – it’s a soft target.

“The Government doesn’t have absolute power, it’s limited. Even when it says it’s acting for the safety of the people as a whole.

“This is about reminding Government that it doesn’t have absolute power.

“Criminalising things is the easy option for those that have the police powers of the state. It’s complete overkill, it should never have been used by the state.”

The lawyer pointed to documents provided by the Scottish Government which sets out several possibilities which could have been pursued in terms of places of worship.

One option included allowing private prayer but the court heard there were fears this could appear to be discriminatory against faiths that do not practice this form of worship.

He also said it was not for the Scottish Government to decide that churches could open for marriages, but not other religious occasions.

Mr O’Neill added: “We’re not really talking public health, are we?

“We’re talking about how will it be received, how can it be communicated.”

Meanwhile, it was also argued ministers that acted outwith their powers by ordering the closures and are continuing their case to prevent instances in future.

Janys Scott QC, representing a separate group of 27 church leaders, said: “If one of my 27 ministers were to open their place of worship, they would be a criminal, and if a member of a congregation were to leave their home to attend worship, that is not permitted.

“Not only is the exercise of Christian ministry – in accordance with the scriptures – a crime, a police officer in the execution of his duty can break up a church service.

“That’s rather an alarming proposition.”

The court was told there is a constitutional settlement separating the powers of the church and state.

She added: “The reality of this settlement is that in banning public, corporate worship, this Government has undoubtedly crossed a line of that which is the exclusive domain of the church.

“That which the Government has done doesn’t affect the church, that which the Scottish ministers purported to do is outwith their powers.”

The court heard petitioners believe its ability to worship in the way it sees fit is “at least as important as food”.

The hearing before judge Lord Braid continues on Friday.