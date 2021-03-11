All Scottish local authorities agree to freeze council tax

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Council tax is being frozen across Scotland, local authorities have confirmed.

All of Scotland’s 32 local authorities have now announced they will not increase council tax following a Scottish Government commitment to compensate those who froze the charge.

The Scottish Budget for the next financial year offered up to £90 million for local authorities who did not increase council tax.

The increase in funding is roughly equivalent to the amount councils would have received if a 3% council tax rise had been imposed, the Government has said.

The incentive is part of a £11.6 billion package of funding for individual local authorities in the 2021-22 financial year.

During Budget negotiations, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes also agreed to “baseline” the council tax freeze, following concerns from local authority body Cosla about the implication on central funding in subsequent years.

After all the local authorities confirmed they would be freezing council tax, Ms Forbes said: “With people facing unprecedented challenges and extra pressures, now is a time to work together to provide stability and certainty.

The Budget will pass its final hurdle tonight, with cross party support, delivering: 📉100% full year business rates relief🏨 record funding for mental health👧🏻 expansion of free school meals🧱capital investment in infrastructure — Kate Forbes MSP (@KateForbesMSP) March 9, 2021

“In the budget for the year ahead, I took the significant step of providing £90 million to support a national council tax freeze, giving local authorities the option to support families while ensuring there would be no impact on vital local services.

“I am pleased that councils have taken advantage of this additional support and have protected household finances. This will make a real difference to people across Scotland.

“I have also confirmed that the funding provided this year to support the council tax freeze will be maintained in local authority budgets going forward, providing additional certainty to local government.”

The Scottish Budget 2021/22 must recognise the fundamental importance of Local Government’s role across our communities and the severe financial impacts of Covid-19 @COSLA Resources Spokesperson @CllrGMacgregor tells the @SP_FinCon Committee this morning. pic.twitter.com/Dn8IqG1RYz — COSLA (@COSLA) February 3, 2021

Cosla’s resource spokeswoman Gail Macgregor told Holyrood’s Finance Committee last month that council tax should be determined locally but said it will now be “very difficult” for them not to take the cash from the Scottish Government to freeze the charge.

She also questioned whether £90 million will be enough to fully fund the council tax freeze, and added: “If it is not sufficient we will need to go back to Government and ask for more.”