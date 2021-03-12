V&A Dundee to become Scotland’s centre for design

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The V&A Dundee is to develop into a national centre for design over the next three years as Scotland recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum will work in partnership locally, nationally and internationally to position design as one of Scotland’s greatest resources, and to develop the country’s design capacity.

Supported by the Scottish Government, it will look at the role of design in Scotland’s long-term economic and social recovery from Covid-19.

The Scottish Government is providing additional funding of £2 million a year for three years to support V&A Dundee’s operations as both Scotland’s design museum and centre for design, in addition to its current commitment of £1 million a year.

V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell said design offers Scotland huge potential (Michael McGurk/V&A Dundee/PA)

Museum director Leonie Bell said: “V&A Dundee is unique in Scotland as a place to explore and enjoy design of the past, present and future, and as a catalyst for new thinking, innovation and debate.

“Design is one of the most accessible forms of creativity, it is a way to understand the world and to change it for the better, and Scotland’s rich history shows us that design brings progress, meaning and joy.

“Design has the potential and the power to improve lives and places in countless different ways, including giving people the agency, skills and confidence to change the world around them.

“We believe that design offers Scotland huge potential as its looks to its recovery after the pandemic.

“I am hugely grateful to the Scottish Government for its continued role as the principal supporter of V&A Dundee and I look forward to working together to explore the national potential of design, and to expanding and deepening the museum’s reach well beyond its iconic walls.”

A number of new design partnerships will be announced later this year, building on the success of existing V&A Dundee projects.

The museum opened in 2018 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

These include Sewing Box For The Future – working with the University of Dundee to address the crisis of waste in the fashion industry, and community outreach and skills development, including working with Dundee charity Front Lounge to train young parents for an SQA qualification in textiles.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Creativity and design sit at the heart of Scottish life and play a critical role in the economy, communities and almost everything we do. Since opening in 2018, V&A Dundee has become an important part of Scotland’s cultural life and has played a unique role as Scotland’s design museum.

“This collaborative project is an exciting development for V&A Dundee as it continues on its mission to champion design by becoming Scotland’s centre for design – extending the museum’s reach and inspiring creativity and innovation.

“By developing national partnerships with organisations and businesses across Scotland, V&A Dundee will contribute to Scotland’s economic recovery by promoting the benefits and value of good design.”

V&A Dundee opened on September 15, 2018 and welcomed one million visitors in its first 500 days.

It is currently closed due to lockdown restrictions but will reopen later in 2021 with Night Fever: Designing Club Culture, an examination of the relationship between club culture and design, charting the evolution of nightclubs from the 1960s to today.