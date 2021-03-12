Court to hold domestic abuse trials virtually to cut pandemic backlog

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Virtual domestic abuse trials are to be held at a Scottish court to help cut the “huge backlog” of cases due to coronavirus.

Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle, of Grampian, Highland and Islands Sheriffdom, said the majority of the domestic abuse summary trials – decided by a sheriff sitting without a jury – at Aberdeen Sheriff Court will take place virtually from May.

In these cases, the witness will not have to attend court in person with only with the accused, their solicitor and the sheriff taking part from the court building but normally from a room other than a courtroom.

Safety measures are in place for in-person hearings at court (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Most summary trials have been on hold since January due to lockdown restrictions, a move which the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) said was needed for safety but would cut overall trials by up to 75%.

This is further exacerbating the waiting list of cases with the initial seven-week period, later extended by a month, of adjourning non-custody and non-priority summary trials expected to lead to an increase of 3,000 to 4,300 cases.

The latest SCTS figures show there were 33,061 scheduled summary trials forecast at the end of January.

Up to nine virtual, domestic abuse trials will now be able to held each week at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and SCTS said it also offers the opportunity for a national rollout to deal with the backlog post-pandemic.

Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle announced the plans (SCTS/PA)

Sheriff Principal Pyle said: “This is an important step in finding imaginative ways to deal with the huge backlog in summary crime caused by the pandemic.

“It will improve the experience for witnesses but, crucially, the court will ensure that the rights of the accused persons are protected during the trials and at the same time gathering evidence on what works and what does not work in the virtual world.”

Victims Support Scotland will offer support for civilian witnesses giving evidence remotely in these cases.

Victim Support Scotland chief executive, Kate Wallace, said: “During the last year, we have been vocal about our concerns about the hugely damaging and lasting impact that delays to court trials is having of victims, witnesses and their families at the time when they are most vulnerable.

“Today’s announcement could not have come soon enough for many who have been left with uncertainty during the pandemic.

“The justice sector has had to work creatively and innovatively to reinvigorate itself and to ensure that trials go ahead.

“Victim Support Scotland remains committed to providing services to every victim and witness going to court to make sure they feel informed at each stage of the process, and supported before, during and after a trial.”

Scotland held its first virtual summary trial last June and Sheriff Principal Pyle recommended they should become the default for such cases, in a report the following month.