Police hunt driver after man deliberately hit by car

A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in an incident police are treating as attempted murder.

The collision occurred at the junction of Hollybank Street and Kintyre Street in the north of Glasgow soon after 6.25pm on Monday.

The 29-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

Officers believe the man was struck by the vehicle deliberately.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Palmer of Maryhill Police Station said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage or private CCTV from the area to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 2635 of March 8, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The car involved fled the scene along Kintyre Street and then towards Royston Road.