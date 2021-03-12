Planned strike action by college lecturers next week suspended

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Strike action involving college lecturers over fears further education jobs are being replaced with lower paid posts has been suspended.

The initial ballot was arranged by the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), with 92% of Further Education Lecturers’ Association (FELA) members voting in favour of the action on a turnout of 60%.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan previously said any cuts in the middle of the pandemic “must be stopped”.

However, Colleges Scotland confirmed on Friday night the strike, which had been planned to take place on Tuesday, was suspended.

A spokeswoman said: “Following lengthy and detailed discussions a consensus position has been reached which both sides are taking to their respective memberships for ratification to resolve the dispute.