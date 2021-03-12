Saturday, March 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Planned strike action by college lecturers next week suspended

by Press Association
March 12, 2021, 6:51 pm
College lecturers have previously staged strike action over pay outside the Scottish Parliament (Tom Eden/PA)
College lecturers have previously staged strike action over pay outside the Scottish Parliament (Tom Eden/PA)

Strike action involving college lecturers over fears further education jobs are being replaced with lower paid posts has been suspended.

The initial ballot was arranged by the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), with 92% of Further Education Lecturers’ Association (FELA) members voting in favour of the action on a turnout of 60%.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan previously said any cuts in the middle of the pandemic “must be stopped”.

However, Colleges Scotland confirmed on Friday night the strike, which had been planned to take place on Tuesday, was suspended.

A spokeswoman said: “Following lengthy and detailed discussions a consensus position has been reached which both sides are taking to their respective memberships for ratification to resolve the dispute.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register

More from the Press and Journal