SNP’s digital campaign targets 2.5m voters

The SNP hopes to reach 2.5 million voters with a new “digital leaflet” campaign launching this weekend.

Ahead of the Scottish Parliament elections in May, SNP members are being asked to share online campaign material with 20 other people.

Coronavirus rules mean traditional doorstep campaigning is only allowed after April 6, while there are also some restrictions on leafleting.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown urged members to share digital leaflets titled “Hands Off Scotland’s Powers”.

Keith Brown said members should share the leaflet with 20 others (PA)

He said: “This weekend the SNP is aiming to mobilise its huge base of party members to connect, and have digital conversations with, 2.5 million voters across Scotland.

“With over 10,000 new members in the last few weeks alone, the momentum is firmly behind the SNP but recent polls have shown that the race is tightening.

“Every single vote will count if we are to stop Boris Johnson trampling over Scotland’s democracy.”

He continued: “In normal circumstances, SNP activists across the country would be out speaking to voters on their doorsteps, but this isn’t a normal election.

“It’s the most important in Scotland’s history.

“With so much at stake as we look to recover and rebuild from this pandemic, the question for voters at this election is simple: who should decide Scotland’s future?”