Three police officers assaulted in train station car park

Three police officers have been injured after they were attacked in the car park of Stirling railway station.

The officers were treated for minor injuries after they were called to a group of young people gathering outside the station on Friday night.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the officers approached the group and asked them to leave just before 10.30pm. Several members of the group then attacked the officers.

Five people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Urgent witness appeal after officers assaulted at #Stirling station. Three officers received medical treatment, but thankfully only sustained relatively minor injuries. 👉 https://t.co/r5m7yWTB3I pic.twitter.com/Ut7OdWbh7A — BTP Scotland (@BTPScotland) March 13, 2021

The transport police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The force said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 581 of 12/03/21.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”