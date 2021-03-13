Eight more coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded another eight deaths from coronavirus and 639 positive tests in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,508.

The test positivity rate stood at 3.4%, and 479 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.

A total of 1,867,123 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine – an increase of 22,487 from the previous day – while 156,250 have received their second dose.

More than 22,000 vaccine doses were given (Jane Barlow/PA)

The latest figures come exactly one year after the first coronavirus death in Scotland was recorded.

On March 13 2020, Scotland’s then chief medical officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, said she was “saddened to report” a patient being treated for Covid-19 had died.

At the time, the number of people with the virus in Scotland was 85, out of 3,314 tests.

The death was announced as safety fears prompted the cancellation of events at that time, including the Scottish Football Association announcing all fixtures were to be postponed.