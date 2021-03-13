Seriously injured man, 33, found lying in road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man was discovered lying seriously injured in a road in Edinburgh.

Members of the public found the 33-year-old lying on Wester Drylaw Drive at around 7.15pm on Friday.

They alerted the emergency services and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Alison MacDonald said: “Detectives are currently carrying out inquiries in Wester Drylaw Drive and the surrounding area in order to establish exactly what has happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who was on Wester Drylaw Drive yesterday evening and witnessed what happened to the victim, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were in the area to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1498 of March 13. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given anonymously.”