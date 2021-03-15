Scottish Government pledges to build 100,000 affordable homes by 2032

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Building 100,000 affordable homes in the next decades is a key promise in the Scottish Government’s new 20-year housing strategy.

The Housing to 2040 report stipulates at least 70% of those homes would be for social rent and claims this would support around £16 billion in investment and up to 14,000 jobs a year.

Further plans in the document include having the same standards for housing quality and accessibility regardless of whether a home is owned or rented, and bringing forward legislation to tackle high private sector rents.

Other pledges involve decarbonising heating in all homes by adapting and retrofitting existing properties and aiming for all new council houses and those from registered social landlords to be zero emissions by 2026.

The paper also commits to the Scottish Government continuing with its updated plan to end homeless and rough sleeping.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “Homes are not simply bricks and mortar.

“They support people’s health, wellbeing and life chances, can help to tackle poverty and climate change, and are a major investment in the economy.

“Housing policy is essential in helping us achieve our ambitions for a fairer, more equal Scotland.

“Housing to 2040 sets out a vision for what we want homes and communities to look and feel like for people regardless of their stage in life or where they live.”

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell hailed the new plan (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She added: “It is a vision where homes are affordable for everyone, where standards are the same across all tenures, where homes have easy access to green space and essential services, and where homelessness, child poverty and fuel poverty have all been eradicated.

“We have already delivered almost 100,000 affordable homes since 2007, and before the pandemic we were on track to meet our target of 50,000 during this parliament.

“The pandemic interrupted the housing sector’s ability to hit this target, but we are committed to meeting it as soon as it is safe to do so. From there, we will start our new ambition to deliver a further 100,000 affordable homes by 2032.”

Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), said: “This is an ambitious 20-year housing strategy, and there is much to commend.

“It is SFHA’s ambition that everyone in Scotland has a safe, warm, energy efficient, affordable home, now and in the future, and the Scottish Government’s strategy could help to realise this.”