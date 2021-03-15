Scottish Labour leader outlines ‘education comeback plan’ for pupils

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Labour’s new leader will unveil his party’s five-part “education comeback” plan for pupils.

In his first major speech in the role, Anas Sarwar will set out proposals for a needs-based appraisal giving a personal plan for every pupil, combined with a mental health assessment.

He will also call for tutoring to be offered for all pupils and resit guarantee of a fully-funded college place to retake national qualifications if wanted for those negatively affected by the scheme in place last year to replace exams.

Speaking on the day more pupils return to the classroom across Scotland, Mr Sarwar will outline a summer comeback programme including a pass to provide young people with free access to sport, transport, outdoor activities and culture.

He will also unveil plans to support the teaching workforce, with a guaranteed completion opportunity for probationary teachers and enhanced digital training for staff.

Speaking ahead of his address, Mr Sarwar said: “As tens of thousands of children finally return to school, I pay tribute to everyone who has been home schooling these past few months and the teachers who have continued to support their pupils.”

Anas Sarwar will make his first major speech as Scottish Labour leader (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He added: “A generation of young people have had their learning disrupted by Covid, which is why we are publishing an education comeback plan for Scotland’s children.

“At the heart of the plan is the recognition that we have a moral imperative to ensure that our next generation do not carry the weight of the pandemic.

“It is a plan that delivers hope for our young people, restores Scottish education, supports teachers, and makes sure that every child has the right to a decent start in life.”