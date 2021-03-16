Waiting list for bone, muscle and joint treatment halves during pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The waiting list for bone, muscle and joint treatment had almost halved by the end of last year because of plummeting numbers of patients being referred.

A total of 34,324 patients were waiting for their first musculoskeletal appointment on December 31 2020, down 49% compared to the same day in 2019.

Public Health Scotland statistics show that far more patients have been seen or removed from waiting lists compared to the number of new patients added.

But despite the drop in patients on the waiting list, more than a third (39.3%) were not seen within the Government’s four-week target, although this is lower than the 56.3% recorded at the end of the previous year.

One in five patients (20%) waited more than 24 weeks to be seen, according to the NHS Scotland data.

Musculoskeletal referrals are for conditions that affect joints, bones, cartilage, ligaments, tendons and muscles, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropody and podiatry treatments.

During the final three months of 2020, 66,535 first outpatient referrals were made, 36.8% fewer than the last quarter of the previous year.

There were also 52,537 patients seen at a first outpatient appointment, a fall of 37.2% on last year’s figure.

Responding to the figures, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman thanked healthcare staff for their “continued hard work and dedication” and said: “Living with a musculoskeletal condition can be incredibly difficult and we are determined to improve services for all those affected.

“Today’s figures demonstrate the progress that Health Boards have continued to make in providing musculoskeletal services impacted by the pandemic with greater numbers of patients being seen within four weeks of referral to services compared to last year.

“The majority of health boards are offering virtual or telephone consultations with increased use of NHS Near Me where possible.

“Musculoskeletal services remain a priority for the Scottish Government and we continue to work with Health Boards to drive efficiency and improve outcomes for people.”

Ms Freeman referenced a commitment in the government’s integrated health and social care workforce plan to increase physiotherapy training places with the aim of increasing the number of musculoskeletal practitioners in primary care by 225.

She added: “This national recruitment of musculoskeletal advanced practitioner roles will support the embedding of multi-disciplinary teams in primary care settings and is intended to enable people living with a musculoskeletal condition to be seen by a specialist physiotherapist at the very earliest opportunity and deliver better health outcomes.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Donald Cameron said: “While our NHS has rightly focused on tackling Covid, it is extremely alarming to see thousands of patients who will be in significant pain having to wait so long to be treated.

“Even prior to the pandemic, the SNP were failing to guarantee that musculoskeletal patients requiring treatment would be seen within target waiting times.

“Over 20,000 patients had to wait longer than four weeks to be seen, which is completely unacceptable. SNP ministers must give our health boards the resources required to ensure patients are seen as soon as possible.

“As we continue to restart our health services, we cannot have musculoskeletal patients waiting in pain for vital treatment for weeks and months on end.”

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “Musculoskeletal conditions leave thousands of people in crippling pain and misery, and can strike at any time.

“These staggering figures show the extent of the health problems we are storing up and how far people are likely to have to wait for treatment.

“As restrictions are lifted, we need to have a fully-operational NHS that can cope with the surge in demand, and ensure we can provide equipment and therapy for those struggling to move and manage day-to-day tasks.

“Too many people have been living with pain this last year, pushed to the back of the queue, but they must not be forgotten in the rush to restart services. We need an NHS that can respond to all health conditions and begin the task of helping our communities recover.”