‘No room for complacency’ after rise in daily Covid cases, says Sturgeon

A recent increase in Scotland’s daily average of coronavirus cases shows there is “no room for complacency”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The average daily case rate stands at 570 for the last week, compared to 490 for the week before.

This reverses a general trend of declining cases seen since January. The rate of Covid-confirmed deaths is continuing to decline.

Ms Sturgeon said the “less positive” development stood in contrast to good progress with the vaccination programme.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, she discussed the rising cases as she set out the next steps out of lockdown.

The First Minister said: “The 570 cases per day on average over the past week is up slightly from an average of 490 the week before.

“This is not a massive increase, but it is clearly not the direction of travel we want to see.

“So we will be monitoring it carefully – and taking it as a reminder that we have no room for complacency.”

Scottish Green MSP Alison Johnstone asked her about the rising case numbers, asking if an increase in cases among under-14s was linked to the return of in-school teaching.

The First Minister said: “If I cast my mind back two or three weeks, we perhaps worried that the increase in cases we would be seeing after the beginning of the return of schools would be bigger than we are looking at right now.”

Rangers fans gathered to celebrate the club’s league win earlier this month (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Sturgeon also said “we may see more” cases connected to Rangers fans’ celebrations of the club’s league win earlier this month.

Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith has previously noted the rise in cases in and around Glasgow, though he said it was too early to draw firm conclusions about any link to the celebrations.

He told the coronavirus briefing on Monday: “During the interviews that the contact tracing teams are having with people who have tested positive, there are a small number who are revealing that they either took part in those celebrations or were involved in house parties that arose from those as well.”