Lothian Buses suspend Edinburgh evening services over antisocial behaviour

Lothian Buses will suspend all evening services across Edinburgh due to months of anti-social behaviour.

This will include all services operating on Lothian Buses, Lothian Country and East Coast Buses.

The company announced that all journeys across Edinburgh due to depart at terminal points after 7.30pm will not operate.

The NightBus service is expected to operate as usual.

Lothian has said that services are expected to return as scheduled on Thursday, but will be kept under review.

Services will be diverted away from any areas targeted by further attacks until it is deemed safe to return.

Sarah Boyd, Lothian’s Operations Director, said: “It is with pride that Lothian serves at the heart of our local communities and, after the challenges of the last year, it’s frankly appalling that the actions of a few can directly impact on so many.

“However, driver and customer safety is our absolute priority and so it is with deep regret that we have to take this action.

“We understand that we provide a critical service for key workers and those for whom travel is essential and we can only apologise to these customers who we know will be inconvenienced by this decision.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Police Scotland for all their efforts in helping us to maintain service this far. I would also like to thank our customers and all of our colleagues for their continued support and patience.

“We would urge anyone with any information relating to these incidents to come forward to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

Lyn Turner, Unite Regional Industrial Officer, added that staff had the right to work without fear and stood by the company’s decision.

City Council transport committee convener, councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “Like everyone who’s seen coverage of the horrendous attacks on our bus services in recent days I’ve been utterly appalled by the reckless and intimidating behaviour of those behind the assaults. Enough is enough, it has to stop.

“I’m completely behind Lothian’s decision to withdraw bus services tonight as a clear message that this criminal targeting of a vital public service will not be tolerated.

“Anyone out there who thinks they know someone who’s involved in this despicable campaign of antisocial behaviour needs to do the right thing and report it to Police right away.”

If you have any information about these incidents of antisocial behaviour, please contact the police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.