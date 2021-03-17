Scotland’s youngest Covid patient celebrates her first birthday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A baby believed to have been Scotland’s youngest Covid-19 patient is celebrating her first birthday at the end of March.

Peyton Maguire, who was born eight weeks premature, was diagnosed with coronavirus at just three weeks old.

Peyton is set to turn one on March 26, with parents Tracy and AJ saying she is thriving after the fantastic care she received at University Hospital Wishaw in NHS Lanarkshire.

Peyton’s remarkable story of survival made headlines across the world and her parents, from Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, joke that their daughter is now a “wee diva”, who loves to wave at folk.

Mrs Maguire said: “She’s full of energy and we’re delighted how good her health has been since she left hospital and how well she’s doing with her developmental milestones.

Peyton was diagnosed at just three weeks old (Handout/PA)

“She’s started toddling about with the help of a walker and she said her first proper word the other day, ‘Daddy’, of course!

“She drives us daft by listening to the Baby Shark song all the time so she’s getting a Baby Shark toy for her birthday.

“One of my grans named her ‘the rainbow baby’ because of the joy she brought to us during lockdown and she’s given Peyton a lovely rainbow dress as a birthday gift.”

Peyton was delivered early by c-section after Tracy was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, a condition that affects pregnant women, following an appointment with her community midwife.

The newborn was being cared for in an incubator in Wishaw’s neonatal unit when the new parents were told the alarming news that Peyton had tested positive for Covid-19, despite having none of the tell-tale symptoms of the condition.

Peyton will turn one on March 26 (Handout/PA)

“We’ve been in so many papers, magazines and TV shows,” Mrs Maguire said, “but the most worthwhile thing her story has led us to do was taking part in the virtual Scottish Neonatal Nurses Group Annual Conference, where I shared my experience with NHS staff.

“I have so much respect for healthcare workers and I’m so grateful staff at Wishaw put their own lives at risk to care for my baby.

“My message to any mums-to-be is that they shouldn’t be worried about going into hospital to give birth because the staff know exactly what they need to do to protect everyone from the virus.”

Mr Maguire added: “I’m the luckiest dad and husband in the world to see my family so healthy and happy.”

NHS Lanarkshire chief midwife, Cheryl Clark, said: “Happy birthday to Peyton when it comes. We’re delighted to see she is doing so well and has come such a long way since she was a tiny, vulnerable baby in our incubator.

“That’s a tribute to the quality of care provided by all my colleagues who looked after Peyton and her mum.”