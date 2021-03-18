Friday, March 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Body discovered in Bathgate burn

by Press Association
March 18, 2021, 3:13 pm
The body was discovered on Thursday morning in water in Bathgate, West Lothian (Jane Barlow/PA)
The body was discovered on Thursday morning in water in Bathgate, West Lothian (Jane Barlow/PA)

A body has been discovered in a burn in Bathgate, West Lothian.

Police were called to Linkston Way early on Thursday.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the body.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.55am on Thursday March 18, we received a report of a body in a small area of water near Linkston Way, Bathgate.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the person.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”

More from the Press and Journal