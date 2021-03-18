Body discovered in Bathgate burn

A body has been discovered in a burn in Bathgate, West Lothian.
Police were called to Linkston Way early on Thursday.
Inquiries are ongoing to identify the body.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.55am on Thursday March 18, we received a report of a body in a small area of water near Linkston Way, Bathgate.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the person.
“Emergency services remain at the scene.”
