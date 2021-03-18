Lothian Buses resume evening services as Transport Secretary condemns attacks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s Transport Secretary has condemned the “totally unacceptable” attacks on Edinburgh’s bus drivers that caused Lothian buses to suspend evening services.

Michael Matheson said two bus drivers had been left needing hospital treatment after being assaulted in recent weeks following a spike in violence and abuse.

Lothian Buses announced it was suspending all evening services across Edinburgh on Wednesday due to “escalating incidents of antisocial behaviour” that have put drivers and passengers’ safety at risk.

Officers are out patrolling this evening as part of #OpProust and our commitment to #KeepingOurCommunitiesSafe. Do you know where your children are and what they are up to? Help us by making sure children understand that throwing objects at buses is dangerous @on_lothianbuses pic.twitter.com/Pt8CCC7xYF — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) March 18, 2021

Responding to an urgent question from Labour’s Lothian MSP Sarah Boyack, Mr Matheson said evening services were due to resume throughout the city on Thursday night, “but will be withdrawn on a locality basis if similar instances are witnessed”.

Mr Matheson said: “Attacks on key workers are totally unacceptable. They threaten the essential services on which communities rely.

“Everyone has the right to be safe, and to feel safe in their community.

“Police Scotland and local authorities lead on interventions to tackle antisocial behaviour, and I understand that extra police officers have been deployed.”

On Wednesday, Lothian’s operations director Sarah Boyd said: “It is with pride that Lothian serves at the heart of our local communities and, after the challenges of the last year, it’s frankly appalling that the actions of a few can directly impact on so many.

“However, driver and customer safety is our absolute priority and so it is with deep regret that we have to take this action.

“We understand that we provide a critical service for key workers and those for whom travel is essential and we can only apologise to these customers who we know will be inconvenienced by this decision.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Police Scotland for all their efforts in helping us to maintain service this far. I would also like to thank our customers and all of our colleagues for their continued support and patience.

“We would urge anyone with any information relating to these incidents to come forward to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”

Lyn Turner, Unite regional industrial officer, added that staff had the right to work without fear and stood by the company’s decision.

City Council transport committee convener, councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “Like everyone who’s seen coverage of the horrendous attacks on our bus services in recent days I’ve been utterly appalled by the reckless and intimidating behaviour of those behind the assaults. Enough is enough, it has to stop.

“I’m completely behind Lothian’s decision to withdraw bus services tonight as a clear message that this criminal targeting of a vital public service will not be tolerated.

“Anyone out there who thinks they know someone who’s involved in this despicable campaign of antisocial behaviour needs to do the right thing and report it to Police right away.”

Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “This is not the Edinburgh I recognise.

“Our bus drivers are key workers, getting people to vital operations and helping keep the city moving at a difficult time. They have worked throughout this pandemic under the constant threat of infection. They deserve to go to work without fear of abuse.”

Anyone with information about these incidents of antisocial behaviour, please contact the police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.