Four people charged with attempted murder following station stabbing

A 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl are among four people charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed on the platform of a train station.

British Transport Police said the man sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital after the incident at Hamilton Central station in South Lanarkshire just after 9.20pm on Saturday.

The force said the teenagers, along with a man and woman, both aged 31, were arrested this week and have now been charged with attempted murder.

Officers are continuing their inquiries into the incident.