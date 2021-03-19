Man charged over death of man in flat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged after a man was found dead in a city flat.

The body of Valerijs Litvins, 45, was found in the property in Burgher Street in the Parkhead area of Glasgow at about 11.15pm on Sunday March 7.

Police said that a 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.