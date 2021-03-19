Friday, March 19th 2021 Show Links
Man charged over death of man in flat

by Press Association
March 19, 2021, 1:19 pm
Police said a man has been charged over the death of Valerijs Litvins (David Cheskin/PA)
A man has been charged after a man was found dead in a city flat.

The body of Valerijs Litvins, 45, was found in the property in Burgher Street in the Parkhead area of Glasgow at about 11.15pm on Sunday March 7.

Police said that a 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

