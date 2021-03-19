Most social care workers set to receive £500 Covid ‘thank you’ in April

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The majority of social care workers in Scotland will receive a £500 “thank you” from the Scottish Government next month, the Health Secretary has said.

Initially announced at the SNP’s autumn conference by First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, the one-off, pro-rata payment is intended as a bonus for the work done by health and care staff to combat Covid-19.

Eligible social care staff, expected to number more than 400,000, will have to have worked in the sector for at least a continuous four-week period between March 17 and November 30 last year.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the payment ‘recognises the resilience of all of those who have been, and continue to, provide exceptional care on the front line of this crisis’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Jeane Freeman said: “We are hugely grateful for the hard work of social care workers across Scotland as they have risen to the challenge of responding to the pandemic.

“Delivering vital care to individuals under incredibly difficult circumstances has demonstrated the outstanding commitment, skill, dedication and compassion of our care-givers.

“This payment recognises the resilience of all of those who have been, and continue to, provide exceptional care on the front line of this crisis.

“My heartfelt thanks for all that you do every single day to support people across Scotland.”

This comes after most NHS workers who were eligible received their payment in February.

The Scottish Government has said it is working “at pace” with local authorities to ensure the payment is made to council-employed, social care staff from next month, while a system will be in place for personal assistants, who are often directly employed by the person they support or their families, by the end of this month.