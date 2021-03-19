Old Firm game to go ahead – but fans urged to stay at home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Old Firm game will go ahead on Sunday, the Justice Secretary has confirmed, as he urged fans to stay at home.

There had been doubts over whether the game would go ahead after thousands of Rangers fans breached lockdown rules to gather in the streets of Glasgow after their side were confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions on March 7.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said a “significant policing operation” will be in place for the match and urged supporters to behave in a responsible manner.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said there had been “extensive engagement” between ministers and officials, both clubs, the SPFL, Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council ahead of the Celtic v Rangers game at Celtic Park.

Rangers fans celebrated in George Square on March 7 (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “Celtic and Rangers have strongly emphasised to their supporters throughout this week that they must stay at home and not gather. I welcome their positive and constructive approach to working with us to ensure the game can safely take place behind closed doors.

“Police Scotland have confirmed there will be a significant police presence in Glasgow to maintain public safety.

“I urge the fans to listen to the messages from their clubs, the police and Government to stay at home.

“I also encourage Celtic and Rangers – and all other clubs in Scotland – to continue to urge their supporters to stay home during games until they are permitted to return.

“With a number of high-profile games scheduled for the remainder of the season, it is important there is no complacency and pressure is maintained to ensure we continue to supress the virus.”

The gatherings of Rangers fans on March 7 were described by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as “infuriating and disgraceful”, and Scottish Government ministers raised the prospect of the derby being called off over fears it could lead to more crowds.

Assistant Chief Constable Higgins said police had visited fans from both clubs to discourage them from attending gatherings, and asked them to pass that message on to other supporters.

Mr Higgins said he is “hopeful that the message has landed”, but warned police will make arrests if need be.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “For this weekend we have got a significant policing operation in place and our approach will be the same as it has been right the way through the pandemic – we will engage with people, we will encourage them to disperse and if they don’t heed our warning then yes we will move into enforcement and we will arrest people, but we don’t want to be in that place.

“What I’m urging everybody is listen to the clubs, listen to the messages from your managers and your captains and please, please, please stay at home.”

In a later statement, he said: “Detailed plans are in place for an extensive and proportionate policing response to this weekend’s match at Celtic Park.”

He added: “The clear message to all supporters is do not attempt to gather at Celtic Park or any other location on Sunday.

“Doing so would be in breach of Covid laws and puts the health of those individuals, the wider public and our officers at risk.”

Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith suggested the celebrations could have caused a spike in coronavirus infections, with an increase in cases in Glasgow and surrounding areas in recent days.

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch urged Rangers and Celtic fans to heed the warnings.

He told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “Our message is three words – it’s ‘stay at home’.

“That’s been the message from Steven Gerrard, from John Kennedy, from Scott Brown, from all of the other players and managers, and the regulatory bodies, and that message has been very clear since we met them last Friday.

“I’ve been impressed with their response, they’ve done what they can.”