Lib Dems open to working with ‘like minds’ against independence – Willie Rennie

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are looking to work with “like minds” to take support away from the cause of independence, Willie Rennie has said.

Just minutes after Anas Sarwar was elected the new leader of Scottish Labour last month, the Lib Dems tried to extend a hand to “build a federal UK”.

Mr Rennie will speak to the UK Liberal Democrat spring conference on Saturday, and is expected to tell delegates they must win votes back from the SNP in May’s Holyrood election by attracting “moderate, progressive” people.

Mr Rennie is expected to say: “Our MSPs have punched above their weight. With more MSPs we can achieve so much more.

“Look at what we have planned next: Plans to get our education system back up to the best in the world again. To tackle the climate emergency, bringing green jobs to the country. To create jobs with a youth guarantee. Work in partnership with others to build a case for progressive change in Scotland. Make the case with the new Labour leader Anas Sarwar on issues like reform of the UK.

“Because in this time of crisis we must work together with like minds to attract votes back from the SNP and the cause of independence.

“We must build the momentum for change to be attractive to the moderate, progressive people in Scotland who are appalled by Boris Johnson but don’t want to spend the next five years arguing about independence.”