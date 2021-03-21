Lib Dems call for commission to prevent violence against women

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Lib Dems have called for a commission on preventing violence against women be set up in a letter to party leaders.

Ahead of the May election, for which Holyrood will enter recess this week, leader Willie Rennie and equalities spokeswoman Caron Lindsay have urged the leaders of Scotland’s main parties to back the call.

In the wake of the death of Sarah Everard in London, the letter said women in Scotland are “feeling angry and let down”.

The commission, the Lib Dems say, would be separate from the working group established by Baroness Helena Kennedy to investigate if there should be a separate offense of misogyny in Scotland, while looking at a broad range of areas.

The letter, addressed to Nicola Sturgeon, Anas Sarwar, Douglas Ross, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, said: “I know that we have all been moved by the reaction to the death of Sarah Everard as women have shared their experiences of threats, harassment and attack which have left them feeling unsafe on our streets.

“We also know that there has been a significant rise in the reporting of domestic abuse during the lockdowns over the past year.

“Women in Scotland are feeling angry and let down. I know that you will agree that they must be able to feel safe on our streets and in their homes.”

It added: “I think it would be a very powerful signal to them that we are all listening if we agreed to establish a commission to look at ways of preventing violence against women in all its forms.

“This new commission would be separate from Baroness Kennedy’s working group on misogyny and criminal justice while reflecting and building upon any recommendations it makes.

“The commission would have a wider remit and consult a wide range of stakeholders from government at all levels and civil society.

“It would look at relevant areas of government including justice, policing, education and local government services.

“It’s important that we show that we are working together to address the concerns of Scotland’s women.

“The commission would enable us to keep these issues at the forefront of people’s minds and show a commitment to protecting women and girls from violence.”

The Justice Secretary said this week he would be open to the idea of a commission (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has already said he would be open to the idea, telling Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur in Holyrood this week he “would certainly be willing to explore that idea with an open mind”.

He also described Caron Lindsay as “a very considerate and thoughtful individual, and certainly the idea of a commission that has been presented by Liam McArthur is something that I would be happy to explore”.