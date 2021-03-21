The Voice winner Craig Eddie says head ‘still in the clouds’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Voice winner Craig Eddie has said his “head is still in the clouds” after defeating Grace Holden in the final of the ITV singing show.

The Scottish singer, 23, said his victory is yet to sink in.

His single Come Waste My Time is the first ever self-written winner’s song on The Voice and has shot up the iTunes chart since he was crowned the show’s winner on Saturday night.

He told the PA news agency: “My head is still in the clouds to be honest, I feel amazing, it’s the best I’ve felt in my life.

“I never expected that, I think my brain is still in the studio. I never thought that I was getting through, I think when the intense music kicked in, I genuinely felt my soul leave my body.”

Eddie was mentored by singer Anne-Marie in her first series on the programme.

She replaced Meghan Trainor to join the coaching panel alongside Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am.

Eddie said it felt strange that he was unable to hug his mentor after victory, but he is glad to have delivered her a win in her first outing on the show.

He said “That was definitely an additional pressure because I wasn’t going to be selfish and just win it for me, it was 50-50, me and Anne-Marie who were going for the win, so definitely there was a bit of pressure.

“Anne-Marie was talking about it through the entire process, how much she really wanted to win.”

Eddie said he was particularly nervous about performing his own music during the final, and added: “It definitely felt like a gamble, beforehand for weeks I was trying to decide whether to do a cover or do the original song.

“I wrote Come Waste My Time 18 months ago and I was just waiting for the right time and there was really not a better time than the final of The Voice.

“It was just a gut instinct. I wrote it within about 10 minutes, I think I was raw after getting my heart a bit battered and I think that is where the best songs come from, right after you’ve just been emotionally battered, so I think it came really naturally.”

Series 10 of #TheVoiceUK COMPLETE!Thanks to you all for (virtually) joining us – our Saturday nights won't be the same without you 🥰 pic.twitter.com/WIAxsmSPcD — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) March 20, 2021

Discussing his hopes for the future, he said: “I would love to work with Yungblud, I think that would be amazing.

“Yungblud is a legend and his music is unreal, and Machine Gun Kelly, I think that would be amazing as well.

“Billie Eilish, but that is just a shot in the dark, maybe that is a bit far-fetched trying to get that one, maybe in like 20 years or something.”

Eddie’s original song Come Waste My Time is out now.