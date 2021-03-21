Vaccination figures jump by more than 25,000 after ‘connectivity issues’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Vaccination figures in Scotland on Saturday have been revised up by more than 25,000 due to “connectivity issues”.

The Scottish Government initially said just 19,065 had received the first dose of the vaccine, however the change on Sunday showed the figure was actually 44,320.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of first doses in Scotland is 2,144,940, along with 220,188 second doses.

The figures come as Scotland recorded no new deaths on Sunday.

1,774,052 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 532 to 213,529. The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,552. ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/Fq0Bg2SoU6 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 21, 2021

A note on the Scottish Government website said: “Vaccinations reported yesterday (20/03/2021) have been revised today (21/03/2021) due to connectivity issues when extracting the information from the database on 20/03/2021, which meant that lower vaccination figures were initially reported.

“No connectivity issues impact the reporting today (21/03/2021).”

There have been 532 new cases of Covid-19 reported, with a daily test positivity rate of 2.9%, up from 2.7% on Saturday.

Since the start of the outbreak, 7,552 people have died who have tested positive as at March 21, figures published by the Scottish Government on Sunday showed.

There were 344 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down from 367 the previous day.

Thirty-one patients were in intensive care, no change on the day before.

Although no new deaths were reported, the Scottish Government noted that registry offices are now generally closed at weekends.