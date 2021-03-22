Two out of five Scottish firms optimistic about 2021, survey finds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A survey has found 40% of Scottish businesses feel optimistic about their future this year.

The Business Gateway poll also revealed the pandemic remains an area of concern, with 31% of businesses reporting that they felt positive about the remainder of the tax year, which ends in April.

It found 37% stated they felt either pessimistic or very pessimistic about the future of their business for the same period.

However, these concerns lift slightly when asked about the rest of the year, with around 40% saying they feel optimistic about their future this year.

Hugh Lightbody, chief officer of Business Gateway National Unit, said: “As we approach the anniversary of the first national lockdown, we must take some positives from the results of this survey.

“We appreciate that the pandemic is not over yet, and for some businesses, this will continue to be a concern.

“However, it is welcome to see initial signs that some businesses are feeling more optimistic about their prospects.

“Going forward, it is important not to lose momentum and it will be vital that businesses continue to have access to a range of support, as they begin the journey back to a form of normality.”

The research also revealed half of businesses surveyed 51% have not yet invested in their digital capabilities, though 21% of this number did indicate they were planning on doing so in the future.

This contrasts with 44% who have improved their digital offering since the start of the pandemic by improving their website (28%), investing in their social media platforms (22%), purchasing new IT equipment (24%) or starting an online service (21%).

The Business Gateway survey went out to 1,413 Scottish business owners and was carried out between February 19 and 26.