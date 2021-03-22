More than 350 new Covid-19 cases reported in Scotland in last 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 350 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Daily figures from the Scottish Government show that there have been 359 new positive Covid-19 cases.

However, there were no new deaths reported over the weekend.

There were 353 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 344 the previous day.

There were also 33 people in intensive care with coronavirus, up two from Sunday. Figures showed that 24 confirmed Covid-19 patients had now been in intensive care for longer than 28 days.

1,776,816 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 359 to 213,888 The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 7,552 Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/vkJLejvptT — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 22, 2021

The daily test positivity rate is 3.7% – up from 2.9% on Sunday.

Statistics show that 2,182,400 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination. This is an increase of 37,460 – up 9.7% on the previous day’s figures.

225,096 have received their second dose, down 45% on the previous day’s figures.

This is a daily total decrease of 708 vaccines on Saturday’s figures.

Although no new deaths were reported, the Scottish Government noted that registry offices are now generally closed at weekends.