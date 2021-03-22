Murder inquiry after man stabbed to death in Glasgow street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man was chased through the streets in Glasgow and stabbed to death.

The 35-year-old was killed in Easterhouse on Sunday.

Officers were called to Conisborough Road at about 10pm to help an injured man.

Emergency services attended but he died at the scene.

Before the attack, the man was confronted by a group of three men and one woman, police said.

He was chased by one of the men from the group and suffered a fatal stab wound.

The suspects are:

– A white man, around 5ft 10in in height, who was carrying a large bladed weapon and wearing a dark-coloured jacket, dark track suit trousers and a light-coloured baseball cap.

– A white man who was wearing dark clothing, dark footwear with short or shaved hair.

– A white man, wearing a dark-coloured top with the hood up.

– A white woman, with a heavy build and blonde hair. She was wearing a light-coloured sweatshirt, a dark body warmer or waistcoat, dark trousers and light-coloured trainers.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan McAlpine, of the major investigation team, said: “We are working to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened and why.

“A young man has lost his life and we need to trace whoever is responsible. I am sure members of the local community will have information around this incident and I would urge them to pass it on.

“The victim’s family deserves to know what happened to their loved one. If anyone has any information, please contact us.”

He added: “There will be an increase in officers patrolling the area to provide reassurance to members of the community. Anyone with concerns can approach these officers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S07-PO1