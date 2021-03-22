Independent review of lobbying law needed, say MSPs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An independent review of a law designed to increase lobbying transparency should take place, a committee of MSPs has recommended.

The Lobbying (Scotland) Act 2016 requires details of certain face-to-face lobbying to be added to a new online register, enabling the public to check who is lobbying MSPs and senior Government staff.

A Scottish Parliament committee has been examining whether the law is fulfilling its intended purpose.

It says there should be more clarity around video-conferencing, especially in light of the pandemic.

Jenny Marra, convener of the Public Audit and Post Legislative Committee, said: “A register in Scotland should ensure that Scottish politics works in the public interest.

“However, the evidence we have received has revealed a breadth of opinion on the impact of the Act, making it difficult for us to reach firm conclusions.

“A comprehensive analysis is needed for us to judge whether the act has enhanced transparency in Government decision-making or parliament’s engagement in those processes.

“This next step should inform whether the scope of the Act should be extended.”

The Act came into force in 2018, requiring those lobbying MSPs, ministers and special advisors to register their activity.