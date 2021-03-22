Teenager charged over social media post during Old Firm match

A teenager has been charged over an offensive social media post made during the Celtic v Rangers match on Sunday.
Police said in a statement that a 17-year-old boy had been arrested and charged “in connection with an offensive social media post during the Celtic v Rangers SPFL match”.
It added that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
The game at Celtic Park in Glasgow finished in a 1-1 draw.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe