Number of custodial sentences handed down rises after lockdown, figures show

Custodial sentences handed down in the Scottish justice system increased quickly following the first lockdown but remain at lower levels than 2019, a report has found.

The impact of coronavirus means it is difficult to assess the impact of a policy introducing a presumption against short-term sentences, the chief statistician for the Scottish Government said.

The Scottish Government introduced the policy in 2019, bringing in a presumption against jail sentences of 12 months or less.

This was in response to evidence that short jail sentences led to more reoffending when compared to community orders.

For a 12-week period starting in March 2020, courts were closed to all but priority business.

During the first lockdown, only priority cases were dealt with by the courts (PA)

Arrangements for jury trials also affected the re-start of the courts system when the lockdown finished.

Quarterly figures for sentences handed down in Scottish courts show a sharp drop due to the first coronavirus lockdown.

The chief statistician’s report says: “Numbers of custodial disposals recovered [rose] quickly following lockdown (reflecting a system wide desire to prioritise more serious cases) and overall numbers are at lower levels than 2019.

“However, until the backlog of cases created by lockdown is cleared it is unclear if this trend will continue.

“Numbers of community disposals took longer to recover [increase] after lockdown and again, although numbers are lower than reported in 2019, it will not be until the backlog of cases is cleared that we will be able to assess long-term trends.”

The presumption against short sentences was extended from three months or less to 12 months or less by ministers in July 2019.