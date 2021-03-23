Experts call for creation of advisory committee ready to tackle future pandemics

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leading experts have warned that lessons learned throughout the pandemic should not be lost in preparation for another global health crisis.

Professor Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at Edinburgh University and Dr Helen Stagg, also from Edinburgh University, were appointed as advisers to the Scottish Parliament’s Covid-19 Committee in December.

In the committee’s legacy report, before Holyrood enters its pre-election recess on Thursday, the experts urge MSPs to use the work done in the last year to tackle coronavirus in preparation for any other pandemic in the future.

A note from the two at the end of the Covid-19 Committee’s legacy report said: “It will be vital to focus on pandemic preparedness in the future so that

critical knowledge and capacity built over the past year is not lost.

“A standing advisory committee on pandemics, for example, would go some way to ensuring we are better equipped to face the next global challenge.”

The committee would bring together a range of people, “whose time can be leveraged so they can rapidly contribute to pandemic efforts”, the academics said.

A standing committee would also be responsible for combatting misinformation, the pair said, as well as “building public confidence in legitimate information sources and people’s ability to distinguish between legitimate and more questionable sources, while appreciating the root sources of misinformation in particular communities”.

The report also said that a successor to the Covid-19 Committee, set up specifically to deal with the pandemic and scrutinise the Scottish Government’s response to it, should be established in the early part of the next parliamentary term.

As the report was published on the one-year anniversary of Scotland going into lockdown, convener Donald Cameron said: “Today is a day for us to remember those who have suffered terribly as a result of this pandemic.

“On the anniversary of the first lockdown there is reason for us to reflect on the events of the past year but also hope for cautious optimism as we look to the future.

“But this virus does not follow any plan and we hope that, early into the next parliamentary session, priority will be given to establishing a new Covid-19 Committee to oversee and provide scrutiny of the wide-ranging powers still in use to tackle the pandemic.”