Five-year plan for heart conditions will speed up diagnosis, minister says

Speeding up diagnosis and treatment times for heart conditions will be central to a new five-year plan for cardiac illnesses, a minister has said.

Public Health minister Mairi Gougeon said the Heart Disease Action Plan was created in collaboration with charities, clinicians and patients.

A specialised cardiac audit will be set up to ensure more data is collected on heart conditions, she said.

The plan will also focus on addressing high blood pressure, as well as varying waiting times for diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions.

Emotional and psychological support for patients will also be considered.

The Public Health minister said: “Scotland provides some of the best heart care in the world but we continue to strive to do more to support those living with heart disease to live well.

“The pandemic has brought the need for action to improve heart disease services in Scotland into even sharper focus and I welcome this plan which shapes our future vision of services.

“As the plan is taken forward it will necessitate a shift in focus and spending from our NHS at both primary and acute levels.

“Our aim is start to shape the value of this additional investment as we examine the detailed implementation of the proposals on the ground.”