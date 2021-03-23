Strike action by college lecturers to go ahead on Thursday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

College lecturers in Scotland are to go ahead with planned strike action on Thursday.

The strike had been planned for Tuesday after a ballot of Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA) members found 92% were in favour of the action, on a turnout of 60%.

But the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), of which EIS-FELA is a part, issued a joint statement with Colleges Scotland last week suspending the action.

On Tuesday, Colleges Scotland said it was “extremely disappointing” that the strike action would now be going ahead on Thursday.

Regrettably, strike action will go ahead on Thursday 25th March 2021. Colleges Scotland have failed to ratify last week's agreement and failed to explain why.#collegesneedlecturers#ImOuthttps://t.co/h8ZrdnBwav — EISFela (@EISFela) March 23, 2021

It said it had agreed to meet the EIS-FELA again early next week to continue discussions.

Shona Struthers, chief executive of Colleges Scotland, said: “The strike action planned for Thursday by the EIS-FELA is extremely disappointing after what has already been a very difficult and challenging year for staff and students across Scotland.

“The EIS-FELA is taking unnecessary industrial action at a critical time when there is a need for stability and certainty within the sector as we deal with the impact of the pandemic.

He added that the union was not considering “the impact that strike action will have on students who are trying to complete their courses by the end of the academic year in the midst of lockdown restrictions and risks having their learning further compromised by needless industrial action”.

The union previously said it feared further education jobs are being replaced with lower paid posts.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said any cuts in the middle of the pandemic “must be stopped”.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Richard Lochhead, minister for Further and Higher Education, called on employers and unions to continue with negotiations “without the need for industrial action which is absolutely not in the best interest of our learners especially at this time against the backdrop of the pandemic”.