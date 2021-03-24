Cat found dead in wire trap

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An investigation is under way after a cat was found dead in a wire trap.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the incident after a member of the public found the animal on the shoreline at Tayport High Lighthouse in Fife at around 11am on March 17.

The animal welfare charity is investigating who set the trap, which was not there the day before.

A white bedsheet was also found at the scene.

The charity said it is a legal requirement for traps and snares to be checked every 24 hours, while live catch traps should be checked at least twice a day as good practice.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Myszor said: “This was a very distressing incident for everyone involved.

“When the cat was found, the animal appeared to have not long passed away.

“The member of the public who found the cat said they had been in the area the day before around the same time and there was no sign of the trap.

“There was also a white bedsheet found on the grass verge in direct line with the trap which wasn’t there the day before either.

“We did manage to trace the owner of the cat and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“We are looking to find out who set the trap and if anyone in the area knows of anyone using traps like this one.”

The trap is of a kind which can be used for rats and squirrels.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.