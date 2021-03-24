Cannabis worth £1 million seized in Aberdeenshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cannabis worth more than £1 million has been recovered in Aberdeenshire.

The substances were seized when officers raided four properties in Peterhead on Monday and Tuesday.

Four men, aged 44, 42, 31 and 24, have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and all four are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “We are committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities.

“We will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.”