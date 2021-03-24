Pandemic provides chance for rethink on Scotland’s town centres, says minister

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new plan to revitalise Scotland’s town centres will be published by this autumn, the Scottish Government has said.

Communities Secretary, Aileen Campbell, said the pandemic had been challenging for town centres but also provided an opportunity to rethink the way people live, work and shop.

She was responding to a report from a review group set up to examine the Town Centre Action Plan of 2013.

A joint response to the report from the Scottish Government and Cosla, the umbrella body for Scottish councils, said it would be considered carefully and a shared delivery plan would be published by autumn 2021.

Ms Campbell said: “The Covid-19 pandemic provides a challenge to our town centres, but also an opportunity to rethink and re-energise our efforts to make towns great places to live.

“Covid-19 has changed the way we all live, work and shop, and we have to build on that to develop safe spaces that meet the diverse needs of city, country, village and island populations.

“The findings of the review group provide a strong platform to build from.

“We strongly support its overarching aim to work with our communities to transform the future of our town centres.”

She continued: “Flourishing and vibrant towns are crucial for Scotland’s pandemic recovery.

“With a renewed sense of localism, a reconnection with what is on our doorstep and our commitment to 20-minute neighbourhoods, there is an exciting opportunity to support our towns to create successful, fair and sustainable places for all.”